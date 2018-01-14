Province-wide crackdown: PFA disposes of 40000 liters adulterated milk

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday disposed of 40000 liters chemical contaminated milk during crackdown against milk adulterators throughout the province.

Special dairy safety teams of PFA under the supervision of veterinary specialists held erected screening check on the entry and exist points of 144 Tehsils of 36 districts of Punjab simultaneously.

According to PFA, teams have confiscated 9000 liters in Lahore, 16000 liters in Gujranwala, 1820 liters in Bhawalpur, 1700 liters in Multan, 380 liters in Khanawal, 1388 liters in Dera Ghazi Khan, 7000 liters in Faisalabad and Sahiwal divisions and 560 liters in Vehari and Bhawalnagar, late discarded.

PFA Director General Noor ul Amin Mengal said that hundreds of thousands liters milk is consumed by people, hotels and restaurants in Punjab on daily basis that is not safe for consumer health due to not having in packing form. PFA is doing work day and night on this issue and coming milk pasteurization law to elimination of adulteration milk. The sale of loose milk will be completely banned within five years immediately and milk will available in packing form in Punjab, he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION