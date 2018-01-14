Relief Your Pain: 5 Best Home Remedies for Nasal Congestion

We all should aware of this simple term “Nasal Congestion” which means stuffy nose or blocked nose. It is one of the common issues that mainly occurs due to a flue, cold or some sort of allergic reactions. Although it irritates too much, still it is not the very serious issue. So if you are suffering this problem, there is no need to visit the doctor as you can tackle this issue in a home by using simple and beneficial home remedies.

Use of Apple Cider Vinegar:

It is one of the best home remedies to clear the stuffy nose and get relief quickly. This is because its feature of doing work as natural decongestant which assists in breaking up congested mucous.

Mix 1 tablespoon of raw honey and 2 tablespoons of unfiltered, raw apple cider vinegar in warm water. Drink this water twice or thrice daily. Make the mixture of honey and water. Boil this mixture and get the steam of it. Do not open your eyes while taking the steam.

Use of Cayenne Pepper:

You can easily get Cayenne pepper from your kitchen. It works effectively in relieving the blocked sinuses and nasal congestion. This quality of relieving the clocked nose is due to capsaicin which works also works as the natural decongestant and gives you relief from irritating nose blockage.

Take 1 tablespoon of raw honey and ½ teaspoon of cayenne powder and mix them. Eat this mixture daily. Take the cotton swab and dip its tip into the cayenne pepper. Insert this cotton swan into nose carefully. Induce sneezing which will clear the sinuses. Do it two or three times per day.

Use of Garlic:

Just save yourself from an irritating situation of nasal congestion by using garlic. This is one of excellent home remedy. It works to fight the respiratory infection due to antifungal and antibacterial properties.

Take a cup of water, add 2 or 3 garlic cloves and boil it. Drink this water 2 or three times daily. You can also eat garlic cloves directly. It will relieve discomfort and stuffiness. If you are having this issue frequently, then take garlic supplements that will reduce the frequency of this issue.

Steam Inhalation:

Another famous ad quite simple method is team inhalation that gives you instant relief. It lubricates the irritated respiratory tract and gives makes you free from this issue by working as the natural expectorant.

Boil water and add some drops of eucalyptus or peppermint. Cover your head with the towel and inhale the steam for almost 10 minutes. You can also take steam of boiling water by adding crushed carom seeds. It is equally efficient in giving you relief.

Nasal Congestion is not the very serious issue but it is so irritating that it disturbs your whole body. So do not get worried and use any of this home remedy, if you’re suffering this problem.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION