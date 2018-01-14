Save Yourself From Embracement: 5 Best Home Remedies for Foot Odor

You all agree that Foot odor is a very unpleasant problem which is hard to ignore. It is quite unbearable to bear the presence of any person who is suffering this issue. No matter what your age or gender is, you seem to be in big problem if you are foot smell badly. If you are worried by this problem, you can get yourself free by adopting simple home remedies. Use any of home remedies process given below and get rid of this issue.

Lavender Oil Remedy:

One of the best solutions of a smelly foot is Lavender oil. It kills the bacteria that causes foot odor (if you have sensitive skin than before using this home remedy make sure that it does not harm your skin.)

It does not irritate your skin if you have sensitive skin.

Give the massage to your feet with few drops of Lavender oil. Cover your feet with socks. Repeat this process every night before going to bed.

Black Tea Footbath:

Another easy and effective remedy is black tea footbath. It kills bacteria due to presence of Tannic acid init. Moreover, it also seals the pores.

Add 2 or 3 tea bags of water. Boil this water for about 15 minutes. Soak your feet in the bearable hot mixture. Let your feet inside the water for 30 minutes

Repeat this process daily until you get relief from this unpleasant foot odor.

Epsom Salt Remedy:

Another efficient method which works quickly and lessens your unavoidable foot odor is Epsom salt remedy. It is helpful in removing the unpleasant foot odor due to its bacteria-killing qualities. It also saves your feet from sweating.

Fill hand basin with hot water and add two cups of Epsom salt. Mix this salt well in hot water. Put your feet in the basin for almost 15 minutes.

Repeat this process daily and if you have the severe issue then repeat twice a day.

Salt Water Remedy:

Take ½ a cup of kosher salt and mix it in water. Soak your feet in this mixture for about 20 minutes. Do not wash your feet after taking them out. Just dry your feet with the clean towel and repeat this process for some days.

Bleach Remedy:

Always use bleach with care; due to its potential over-dry your skin and feet. If your skin is very sensitive then you might feel that your skin gets dry. Do not need to worry in this case, add little baby oil in the solution and repeat this process for one weak.

Make a mixture by adding 2 tablespoons of bleach in the gallon of water. Put your feet in this mixture for a5 to 10 minutes. Repeat this process for at least one week.

The number of people are suffering this problem and get embarrassed when they have to remove their shoes in any gathering for any purpose. So save yourself from this embracement and make your feet free from smell.

