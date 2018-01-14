Symptoms and 5 Best Home Remedies for Food Poising

Food poising is sort of illness!! One should not ignore it.This illness normally occurs by eating unhygienic food. Infectious organisms – that includes viruses, parasites, bacteria or their toxins are major reasons for this illness. When you eat contaminated food, food poising symptoms start occurring within hours of eating contaminated food. Most of the time food poisoning is mild and gets recovered even without treatment. But in some cases it gets severe and you need to go to a hospital.

Symptoms of Food Poising

There are different symptoms of food poisoning and they vary according to contamination source or the type of unhygienic food you eat. Following are the main symptoms:

Temperature and Fever

Vomiting & Nausea

Stomach pain and cramps

Bloody or watery diarrhea

However in spite of going to doctor, one can start treatment immediately with readily simple ingredients that you can get from your kitchen.Here are some most common home remedies but if you feel severe vomiting, diarrhea or dehydration symptoms do consult your doctor.

1. Ginger

It is an excellent home remedy that cures almost all types of digestive problems including food poisoning.

Take one cup of ginger tea after having dinner or lunch to stop nausea, heartburn and other symptoms linked to food poisoning.

Another useful way is to add few drops of ginger juice into honey almost one teaspoon and eat this many times a day for reducing pain and inflammation.

You can also eat direct raw ginger slices.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has alkaline effects and is more acidic in nature and that’s why it gets metabolized in the body.

Take a cup of hot water and mix two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in it and drink it before having dinner or lunch.

Or you can directly drink two teaspoons of apple cider vinegar.

3. Fenugreek Seeds and Yogurt

Yogurt is known as one of the best things in fighting against bacteria as it has antibacterial and antimicrobial properties which help in protecting against bacteria causing food poisoning. In addition to this, fenugreek seeds help in treating discomfort caused by abdominal. You do not need to chew the seeds as you can simply swallow them. The combined effect of yogurt and fenugreek seeds will give you an immediate relief. So you must use this remedy at home.

4. Lemon

Another simple home remedy is lemon which is quite easy and beneficial to use. The antiviral, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of lemons can give you much relief.

Mix one teaspoon of lemon and pinch of sugar and take two or three times a day.

For cleaning out your system, you can also slip on warm water.

Further, you can clean your system by sipping on warm water with lemon juice.

5. Garlic

Another effective home product is garlic that fights with the food poisoning due to antifungal and strong antiviral, antibacterial properties. Moreover, it also releases symptoms like as abdominal pain and diarrhea.

You just need to swallow one fresh garlic clove with water. You can also try garlic juice if you can afford its smell.

Another option is to make the mixture of soybean and garlic oil and scrub your stomach after dinner.

