Symptoms and 5 Best Home Remedies for Heartburn

Heartburn, No, No just don’t go with name “Heartburn” it has nothing to do with heart!! It is just an irritation of the esophagus – the tube which connects your stomach and your throat. Generally, it is caused by stomach acid. And makes you suffer burning discomfort below your breastbone or upper belly. This feel gives you some symptoms and some of its symptoms are same as heart disease and heart attack. It occurs if you frequently eating fried, fatty or acidic foods.

Symptoms of Heartburn

Chest Pains

Pains can Last Several Hours

Pains are Triggered after Eating or Drinking Certain Substances

Pains Come on at Night

Pains are linked to Overeating

Pain Severity Varies

Links with other Health Conditions

Home remedies for heartburn

1. Baking Soda

One of the quick and easy relief from heartburn is possible with baking soda. It shows its magic in minutes and gives you relief from heartburn pain. It is quite easy to use:

Just drink a glass of water by adding one teaspoon of baking soda. Moreover, you can also add few drops of the lemon juice in it.

2. Fennel Seeds

Chomping fennel seeds many times a day will make you feel fresh and also stops the stomach acid production.

Another option is to take tea made from the fennel seeds. For making this herbal team mix two tea two teaspoons of fennel seeds in a boiling water. The quantity of water should not be more than a cup. Then allow the mixture to stay for 5 to 10 minutes and strain into a cup.

3. Mint

Another effective home treatment for heartburn and indigestion is mint due to its soothing properties. Moreover, it also aids digestion. It process is very simple in use:

Mix one tablespoon of crushed mint leafs in a glass of water. Allow it to mix for 30 minutes. Drink twice or thrice a day.

Simply you can also eat fresh leaves of mint. But if you are suffering from acid reflux then avoid mint leaves.

4. Vinegar

Acid reflux causes heartburn and if you are patient of this then the best solution for avoiding any such suffering is use vinegar. There are different types of vinegar and of all these types’ apple cider vinegar works in the best way. It is also very simple to use.

Drink a glass of water by adding one or two teaspoons of apple cider vinegar. Take it before each meal.

5. Aloe Vera Juice

One of the famous home remedies is juice that is extracted from Aloe Vera plant for heartburn. Aloe Vera juice also controls the heartburn by healing the gastrointestinal tract and by reducing the inflammation.

If you want to get the best results, then take one-quarter cup of juice almost 20 minutes before the meal.

