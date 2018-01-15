Chairman urge local industrials to supervise new courses at TEVTA

LAHORE: Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has urged the local industrialists and District Board of Management (BoM) should play supervisory role for starting of new courses as per their local demand industry.

While addressing to the members of BoM of different districts including Layyah, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rahim Yar Khan, Chairman TEVTA said that BoM comprises of members from local industrialists and office bearers of chamber of commerce and industries. These members know much better about the needs of the local industry therefore they should not only play supervisory role but they must also identify new trades where courses should be started which can provide immediate and good salaried jobs, he added.

Irfan Qaiser Sheikh further explained that now things are changing and so the demands of courses are also changing, therefore three years ago when he took charge as Chairman TEVTA he decided to shift courses from industrial demand towards services and self-employed. He said that now industry do not have the capacity to absorb the 2 lac students per annum which are pass out of TEVTA.

In such situation, TEVTA’s decision of shifting work successfully as we started several courses for Information Technology (IT), driving, call center and others. Response of students in these courses was excellent as these not only provide them immediate job but with handsome salary package of Rs 20 to Rs 30 thousand, he added. For this purpose TEVTA also started courses with Microsoft, Oracle and TRG.

Irfan Qaiser also explained that there was a time when youngsters can fulfil their needs in Rs 10 to Rs 15 thousand as now several companies are offering Rs 20 to 30 thousand on completing of TEVTA’s several short courses. Irfan Qaiser further said that TEVTA is also working on new courses including freelancing and e rozgar where youngsters will be able to earn by staying their homes. Millions of people are earning through these mediums, he said.

Talking about the liaison between District BoM and TEVTA he was of the view that they are part of TEVTA who should play role of supervisors at district level. They should not only indentifies problems but also identify new trades.

He also ordered to start Chinese Language Course and Poultry related courses at Dera Ghazi Khan whereas number of classes should also be increased at Layyah, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur. He said that increasing number of Chinese classes would allow the youngsters of these districts to take full advantage of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

