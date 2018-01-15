Protest demo against murder of Qasur girl demands justice for Zainab

HYDERABAD: Society for Protection of Rights of Child (SPARC) held protest demonstration outside press club here Monday demanding justice of Zainab, an 8-year-old girl.

Of Qasur city of Punjab who has whisked away, raped and then his dead body thrown in the garbage. The protest was attended by Sparc National Manager Kashif Bajir, Sindh manager Zahid Thebo, Muhammad Ali Shah of Fisherfork chairman, Mustaf Baloch of SPO, Dr. Ashothama, Punhal Saryo, Kashif Siddiqui, journalist Abbas Kassar and children of Sparc street children center who were carrying placards inscribed with Justice for Zainab.

Addressing the protest leaders said it seems as if even children were not safe in Pakistan. They condemned the incident which has brought shame to humanity. They said the performance of Punjab police was on question mark as it was sleeping on the issue instead of taking immediate action and that it has so far not arrested killer despite CCTV shows a bearded man taking Zainab with him.

They also condemned Qasur police for direct firing on citizens protesting against the murder of Zainab during which 2 citizens were killed. They said it was evident that Punjab government was attempting to mess up the matter by forming JIT which was a step to linger on the issue. The leaders of social and human rights organizations demanded the resignation of Punjab government as Zainab could not get justice in their presence.

They condemned closure of Child Rights units in KPK and demanded their reopening along with the opening of CRU in those districts of Sindh and Punjab where CRU has still not been set up.

