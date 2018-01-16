Visit of Stake Holders to DCK Unfolding of Reinvigorated Development Strategy

KARACHI: The representatives of ABAD has demanded of government to construct long awaited Malir expressway from M-9 DCK that could boost more trade under CPEC objectives and resolve the issues of massive traffic jam. This was expressed by the delegation of Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan.

ABAD delegation led by Chairman Arif Yousuf Jeewa, along with patron-in-Chief Muhsin Sheikhani and others here in DHA City Karachi. They said it was dream of the metropolis’ commuters to provide relief as suffering heavy traffic jam, heavy vehicular traffic can be diverted to industrial, port areas and other locations of the city from M-9 Motorway by Malir Expressway along both banks of Malir River they told.

Project Director DCK Brig (R) Muhammad Rafique briefed the delegations on the efficacy, development strategy and ongoing development works in DHA City. He said that presence of world renowned institutions like IBA, DUHS and renewed interest shown by ABAD and Defclarea in DCK is the ringing note of their endorsement of the project PD DCK said that DHA City is a versatile venture and an embodiment of Progressive vision of DHA for the future.

PD DCK made a number of strategic announcements pertaining to making two more DCK Sectors livable in the near future, initiation of a number of remarkable projects of public importance and various tangible concessions in Farm houses installments etc that will be harbinger of a new era of develpoment in DHA City Karachi.

DHA City Karachi (DCK) is an upcoming residential cum commercial project which is being built on fast track basis as a sustainable, smart and green city of international stature. Some dynamic interventions recently made in DCK substaintiate the credibility of DHA in the field of housing and town planning.

A number of renowned healthcare, education and recreational institutions apart from leading organizations in the field of housing, development and real estate are showing their keen interest in DCK.

Delegations including Dr. Azhar of Dow University of Health Sciences, Wing Commander Amir Shabir of IBA, ABAD delegates and DEFCLAREA visited DCK and spent a busy time at the location site.

Project Director also told that DCK experience of various success stories after local community engagements, as zero percent crime rate have been observed so far, DHA employment, health and education has improved different services and ownership of community from Kathore to Nooriabad surroundings.

The delegations later visited the functional DCK Junior Model School, fully completed Healthcare Building, and impeccably designed luxurious Farm Houses, Day Spent Resort comprising exciting recreational and interesting sports facilities of interest.

The visitors were impressed to see the development works/remarkable interventions made in DHA City and appreciated the vision, credibility and versatility of DCK project terming it as an upcoming unique city of Pakistan which will be pride of the nation.

