Adding taste of food safety in sugar: All 40 sugar mills meet DG PFA to set things right

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) will make Punjab’s food industry example for other provinces by eliminating food safety issues in few years under the supervision of Chief Minister Punjab Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

While, PFA is bringing all sectors of food industry in the radar of regulatory. PFA is not an enemy of food-related businessman but a public friendly authority and doing work for the betterment of food industry day and night.

These views were expressed by PFA Director General Noor ul Amin Mengal, while chairing a meeting with the representatives of different sugar mills of Punjab, held at PFA headquarter on Wednesday.

DG said that purpose of this meeting was to overcome food safety and poor hygiene issues that were observed by PFA’s watchdogs during examining sugar mills in last week for which PFA called them at one table.

He said that PFA has released two periodic schedules for sampling and testing of edibles along with physical inspection of the food factories and mills in respect of keeping check and balance on food industry for 2018.

He said that if industry would not compliance PFA’s instructions then PFA will make regulatory authority for them in order to ensure the implementation of Food Law. He emphasized that sugar mills can get food licence through e-licensing by following PFA parameters. He said that PFA cannot put more than hundreds of millions consumers’ life in danger. He said that PFA will ensure the implementation of law from top to bottom line while this practice is being observed across the world.

Representatives of the sugar mills have ensured to support PFA for the implementation of Food Laws.

