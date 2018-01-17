Emirates says Hello 2018 with exciting global sale

LAHORE: Emirates says Hello to 2018 by launching its much-awaited global sale to inspire and encourage travelers from Pakistan to explore new destinations and revisit their favourite cities.

This New Year promises to bring exciting new adventures and thrilling experiences in destinations around the world for our Pakistani globalistas. For a limited time, Emirates is offering special offers on Business and Economy class fares to a wide range of cities across six continents. Bookings have to be made between 16th January to 29th January, 2018, for travel between 19th January and 30th June, 2018.

All inclusive Business Class fares from Pakistan start at PKR 221,332 to the Americas, PKR 186,737 to Europe, PKR 207,026 to the Africa and PKR 93,168 to the Middle East; with Economy Class fares starting at PKR 90,292 to the Americas, PKR 49,667 to Europe, PKR 51,846 to the Africa and PKR 24,541 to the Middle East.

“Many people make travel resolutions for the New Year, and as a global connector of people and places, we’d love to help our customers fulfil their travel aspirations,” said Jabr Al-Azeeby, Emirates Vice President Pakistan. “We know that many people have begun thinking about their travel plans and aspirations for 2018, and we are pleased to add a little more inspiration and incentive to help turn those plans and dreams into reality.

“Our global destination network across six continents offers something for every traveller, and we are now combining that wide range of travel choices with special rates to offer would-be travellers with an even more appealing value proposition. Aside from choice, connectivity, and value, the Emirates experience also means Pakistani customers can look forward to industry-leading comforts on board our modern jets, and award-winning service from our friendly cabin crew.”

Emirates flies to 156 destinations in 84 countries. Adventurous globetrotters can explore the airline’s newest destinations launched in 2017 – Newark via Athens, Zagreb and Phnom Penh. Emirates also provides its customers with exceptional connectivity to popular destinations across the US and Europe from Dubai.

Emirates offers excellent on board services from an international cabin crew who come from 130 nationalities and speak over 60 languages. With lie-flat beds in Business Class, the largest in-seat screens in the world in Economy class at 13.3 inches and up to 3,000 channels of on-demand entertainment on the award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice, Emirates provides quality products and value for money. Those travelling with children can take advantage of the extensive family offering from priority boarding across all airports to special kid’s meals, dedicated children’s entertainment on ice and exclusive toys and kids activity bags on board.

The airline’s young and environmentally friendly fleet comprise entirely of 269 wide-body aircraft, including 255 passenger and 14 freighters.

