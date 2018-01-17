Zameen.com all set to market Paragon Executive Lodges housing project

LAHORE: Zameen.com, Pakistan’s real estate portal, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Executive Builders here at the Head Office of Zameen.com in Lahore.

The MoU was signed between the CEO Zameen.com Mr. Zeeshan Ali Khan and Partner in Executive Builders Mr. Muhammad Farhan. As a result, Zameen.com has gained exclusive rights for project marketing and sales for their upcoming project “Paragon Executive Lodges”.The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Director Marketing Zameen.com Mr. Ibrahim Suheyl, Director Business Development Chaudhry Laeeque Iftikhar and Regional Head- CentralSheikh Shujaullah Khan from Zameen.com. Khawaja Nauman and Mr. Umer Zia both Partners in Executive Builders were also present.

Paragon Executive Lodges is located in Paragon City which is only 4 KM from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport. It offers 4, 4.5 and 5 Marlas luxury houses in Paragon City’s Imperial-1 Block and Woods Block. These units are being built on modern architectural designs at the same time optimizing on livable space and with the best construction materials. Executive Builders have already successfully delivered over 300units of 4, 5and 10Marlas cottages in the Imperial Block and Woods Block.In the near future, Executive Builders plan to offer luxury apartments and 2000+ houses in other blocks of the Paragon City.Executive Builders was launched in March 2012 and is a building and construction subsidiary of Paragon City: One of the largest modern housing schemes in Pakistan.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony CEO Zameen.com Mr. Zeeshan Ali Khan said, “Zameen.com welcomes Executive Builders to the expanding family of leading developers that trust Zameen.com with the brand building, marketing and sales of their most prized projects. The growing developer client portfolio of Zameen.com endorses the advantage our data and technology driven services, smart marketing strategies, exemplary customer service and end-to-end market integration brings to all our customers.”

Partner in Executive Builders Mr.Muhammad Farhan said, “Zameen.com is the biggest real estate marketing and tech smart company and we look forward to a long term business relationship with them”.

Zameen.com offers end-to-end real estate project marketing and sales services to a growing portfolio of leading developers across Pakistan to help them meet their business targets and keep their customers happy. The services include brand marketing, promotions, sales, customer support and project design.Services are added regularly and customized to meet specific business requirements.

