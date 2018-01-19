4 Simple and Easy Home Remedies for Headache

One of the most common health problems is Headaches. People go through a headache at one or other time. It is generally categorized as a migraine headache, cluster headache, and tension headache. Irrespective of type of a headache, it is very tough to bear this. Use simple home remedies and give some relief to yourself.

Mint Juice remedy:

Mint serves you better if you are having headache. It alleviating headaches due to its Menthone and Menthol components.

Take handful of mint leaves and extract mint juice. Apply this mint juice on forehead. Mint reduces down your headache. Coriander juice is also well known for reducing down a headache. Place mint tea compresses. It also releases discomfort.

Lavender Oil remedy:

Lavender oil has simple and soothing scent. When it is about a headache and its treatment, lavender oil is of great help. It releases tension headaches. According to research, it also enhances your migraine symptoms.

Add two drops of lavender oil in boiled water and inhale the steam. You can simply inhale the scent of lavender oil by putting two drops of lavender oil on a tissue. There is another way. Mix 1 tablespoon of olive oil or almond oil and 2 or 3 drops of lavender essential oil. Apply this oil to your forehead and mix it.

Ice Pack remedy:

An ice pack is a powerful way of relieving pain. Ice works due to its cold. The cold from ice brings down the inflammation which contributes to removing headaches. Ice places numbing effect on the pain.

If you have a migraine headache, apply ice pack to the back of your neck. It will remove your pain. Take a washcloth and dip it in cold water completely. Place this over your head for about five minutes. Repeat this process many times. Another way is to use the bag of frozen vegetables in the form of the cold compress. You will feel some relief within half an hour.

Ginger remedy:

Another home remedy for a headache is ginger. Ginger works by reducing the inflammation level in the blood vessels and makes them back to normal situation. It relieves you from a headache and makes you feel better.

Take equal quantity of lemon juice and ginger juice. Take it daily. Make a paste of dry ginger powder with water and apply this on forehead for some minutes. Inhale steam of raw ginger boiled water. You can use ginger directly, chew 1 or pieces of ginger candy

