4 Simple Home Remedies for Asthma Patients

The number of people are suffering this issue in different areas of the world. No one knows the exact cause of this disease. But generally, it can be triggered by air pollution, allergies, changed weather conditions and certain medications. Its symptoms are wheezing, chest tightness, coughing, and shortness of breath. The medical world has invented many medical treatments for asthma but you can also adopt some natural home remedies.

Mustard Oil:

While having attacked by asthma, give a massage with mustard oil. It will restore normal breathing and clears the respiratory passage.

Take some mustard oil and heat it with little camphor. Gently rub this comfortably warm oil on your chest. You can also apply on upper back. Give a proper massage. Apply oil several times a day until the symptoms recede.

Figs:

Figs also work in the asthma attack. Its great nutritional properties promote respiratory health. It released you from all breathing difficulties.

Take three dried figs. Wash them properly and soak them in the cup of water. Eat these soaked figs each morning on empty stomach. Also, drink the remaining water in the cup. Repeat this home treatment for a couple of months on daily basis.

Garlic:

Garlic is very useful in early stages of asthma. This is because it clears the congestion in your lungs. You can get rid of this issue if you adopt this home remedy in early stages.

Take 2 or 3 cloves and boil them in milk. Let it cold at room temperature and drink it.

Coffee:

The caffeine acts as the bronchodilator. In regular coffee, it helps in reducing the asthma attacks. Hot coffee clears the airways and makes easy for you to take breathe. The stronger coffee you take, the more better it works. Do not exceed more than three cups of black coffee in a day. If you are not coffee lover then you can take a cup of hot black tea. Avoid taking caffeine as the regular treatment.

