4 Simple Home Remedies for Cracked Heels

Cracked heels are very painful even you can’t wear stylish stilettos nor you can properly walk. With each walking step, cracked heels remind you the pain of your body. Your body needs proper nourishment and balanced diet as lack of iron, calcium, zinc, vitamin E, and omega-3 fatty acids cause the sore heels. This also implied that your heels need proper moisturizer and protection from too hot or cold temperatures, dust, and dampness. Following are the different home remedies tested for cracked heels.

Lemons:

Dry skin causes cracking. Use lemon and soften your rough skin. It works due to its acidic property.

Add some drops of lemon in warm water. Soak your feet in warm water foraround 10 to 15 minutes. Take a pumice stone and rub it on your dry feet. Wash your feet with normal water and dry it the clean towel.

Rice Flour:

Rice flour is one of the best home remedy scrubs, it removes the dead skin from your feet and heels. And also prevents dryness and cracking in future.

Take the handful of ground rice and mix it, honey. Add apple cider vinegar to the mixture. Mix the paste until it converts in the form of the thick paste. You can also add 1 tablespoon of sweet almond oil or olive oil in a mixture if your heels are cracked badly. First, soak your feet in warm water for almost 10 minutes. Then scrub them gently with rice flour paste. Repeat this process twice in a week

Feet Oil Massage:

Again, it is one of the easy and best home remedy for you, if you are having an issue with cracked heels. You can also apply this if you just have dry feet. It will prevent your heels from being cracked in future.

Take any of the oils like coconut oil, sesame oil, and hydrogenated vegetable oil. Give massage to your feet with any of these oils. Repeat this process daily before going to bed. Always wear a pair of socks after massage.

Fruit Mask:

Fruits are so healthy due to presence of wonder components and enzymes! They have extensive benefits, even they can heel your cracked heels. Some fruits are known more useful in softening your feet. Some great fruits include avocado, pineapple, papaya, banana etc. select any of this fruit according to your ease and mash them to massage your feet. One of the best combination is papaya and Banana. You can mash them easily.

Mash avocado and banana. Add coconut flesh to this mixture. Mix them in a good way. Wash your feels and then apply this mask after drying them. Leave this mask for around 15 minutes and then wash it Repeat this process until your heels get healed

MORE FROM THIS SECTION