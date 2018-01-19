Causes and Diagnosis: 5 Simple Home Remedies for Earache

Majority of you had been suffered from this common medical condition that affects adults and children alike. The reason behind this condition is any type of ear infection. Sometimes any part of your ear gets swell and earache appears. In medical language, there are different terms used for various types of earaches. Some main reasons for an earache are:

Bacterial infection Common cold Allergies Infection in the upper respiratory tract Inflammation of the Eustachian tubes

Some or fewer people get attacked by any of the reason given above with time to time and start suffering from irritating situation. Sometimes pain gets so severe that people had to go to doctors. You must ignore visiting to doctors in such issues and better to handle these problems by simple, health and beneficial home remedies.

Place Heating Pad:

Everyone knows that warmth gives a great relief for an earache. This is because it improves the blood circulation. So you just need to place a hot water bottle on aching ear. If you do not have a hot water bottle you can simply moist a small washcloth and place it on affected area. Repeat this process many times, you will get relief.

Garlic:

Garlic is one of the famous ingredients in your kitchen. It is also of great use in an earache due to its antibiotic and analgesic properties. It is very simple process. Heat 1 teaspoon of crushed garlic in 2 tablespoons of sesame oil for some minutes. Strain it and then let it be cool. Pour 2-3 drops of this oil in the affected ear.

Ginger:

Another easily accessible kitchen ingredient is ginger. It gives you relief from an earache due to its anti-inflammatory properties. Make fresh ginger juice and put it in affected ear. If you want quick relief you can add ¼ cup of sesame oil in 1 tablespoon of fresh ginger root and heat this mixture. Apply this mixture to your aching ear externally.

Olive Oil:

Majority of you, use olive oil and it is also one of the quickest and best home remedy. It relieves your pain and also cures the infection. Use a dropper or cotton wall and pour 3-4 drops of warm olive oil into the aching ear.

Basil Leaves:

Extract juice of basil leaves. For this, you need to crush these leaves. Pour almost 2 drops of this juice in the paining ear and get rid of ear pain.

