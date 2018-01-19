Five Natural and Easy Home Remedies for Minor Burns

Burning is a very painful situation. Unfortunately, if the person gets burnt, only he knows how he is bearing this misconduct. However minor burns are less painful as they just damage the top layer of skin. Minor burn makes your area painful and red. Minor burns are referred as superficial burns or first degree burns. Minor burn must be treated timely. If it is just minor burn one can use natural home remedies, which heals that area with in some days.

Cold Water: You can stop burning infection with cold water. Put your burning area under cold running cold water for some minutes. Do it with seconds of burning. Another good way is to place the cold compress over the burnt area. Repeat this remedial process with few hours gap. Some people use ice on burning area which is not good. Ice can damage delicate tissues as it restricts the blood flow. Ignore ice and always use cold water. Raw Potato: Raw potato is also very effective in minor skin burns. It heals the burning area due to its soothing and anti-irritating properties. It lessens the chance of having blisters and alleviates the pain. It is quite easy to use. Cut the slice of potato and rub it properly on a burn. Try to release potato juice on an affected area. There is another way to use the potato. Grill potato and apply this on burnt area for half an hour. Aloe Vera: Aloe Vera relieves you from burning infection and also reduces the burning pain. It heals your burning infection due to tissue-healing and astringent properties. When any part of your boy gets burnt, apply the gel inside the Aloe Vera leaf directly on the burn. For quick relief, add turmeric in Aloe Vera gel. It is so effective that in the absence of any aloe Vera plant, you can apply any cream which has Aloe Vera ingredient in that. Lemon Juice and Coconut Oil: Lemon and coconut oil have many advantages individually. In the minor burning issue, their mixture treats the burning area greatly. Lemon juice works due to acidic properties and Coconut oil is rich in fatty acids and Vitamin E. When these properties get combined they facilitate healing greatly. Acid nature of lemon juice reduces the scars. Honey: Honey has many qualities. It’s equally effective in healing the minor burnt portion. Thanks to its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. It lessens the burning scars. Take a gauze bandage and spread honey on that. Put this bandage directly on the burn. Change this bandage 3 to 4 times per day.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION