Four Natural and Easy Home Remedies for Toothache

You cannot understand the pain intensity of a toothache if you have not gone through it. Even mild toothache causes the constant irritation. But if you ignore it for the longer time you could be in some big trouble. Forget that you can eat properly if you suffer from a severe headache. This severe problem disturbs your normal routine. You cannot eat, sleep and talk properly. An ideal situation demands that you should visit your dentist if you have any such issue. But a majority of people gets afraid of dentist’s treatments and they prefer to get relief somehow while sitting at home. Following are some great home remedies that save your time from visiting the dentist regularly.

Vanilla Extract:

Vanilla extract is of great help in a toothache. It works due to its alcoholic content. It is quite easy to use.

Take the cotton swab and apply 3-4 drops of vanilla on it. Hold this wet cotton swab against the affected tooth directly. Keep on holding for several minutes for having immediate relief.

Salt & Pepper:

Salt and pepper is one of the famous home remedies for a toothache. It gives is quite easy and gives instant relief.

Take 1/4 teaspoon pepper and 1/4 teaspoon salt Mix them. Add few drops of water in a mixture and make a paste. Apply this paste to affected tooth for few minutes.

Raw Onion:

Raw onion is also beneficial in giving you relief from an irritating and unbearable toothache. It is due to antiseptic properties of raw onion.

Take a raw onion and cut it into pieces. Chew raw onion pieces for about three minutes. You can place raw onion piece on affected teeth if you cannot chew it due to pain.

Clove Oil or simple Cloves

Another greatest natural home remedy for a toothache is hidden in cloves. However, you can also use clove oil. It is one the oldest home remedy solution. Cloves were used for relieving toothache before the invention of all modern medicines.

Put spice directly into a cavity. It will remove pain within minutes. You can also apply clove oil directly. Apply two drops of oil in an area of pain. Do not use more than 2 drops.

