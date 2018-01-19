Natural Remedies Helps You to Get Rid of Eczema Scars

Eczema is the inflammation of skin and a chronic problem mainly triggered by allergies, excessive stress, microbes, irritants, hormonal changes in the body and changes in weather. Major symptoms of eczema are dryness, itching, redness, rashes, dark & rough patches on skin. Following are the different home remedies for Eczema Scars,

Honey:

Honey has many advantages and used in treatments of different problems. So it is also very beneficial in relieving the skin issues. Eczema is one of the issues. It reduces Eczema due to antibacterial and antiseptic properties. It also heals the eczema scars effectively.

Apply honey directly on affected area of skin. You can also add crystallized sugar in honey and apply this scrub on skin. Massage it gently for few minutes and then rinse it off. Repeat this process twice a week until scars get vanished.

Apple Cider Vinegar:

Apple cider vinegar reduces eczema and also vanishes the eczema scars. This great eczema remedy mainly works due to antibacterial, antibacterial and astringent.

Make a mixture of raw honey and apple cider vinegar with the equal quantity of two teaspoons. Add this mixture in glass of water and drink this solution. Take this solution 3 times per day. It works great and boosts your immune system. Another simple solution is to apply apple cider vinegar with equal quantity of water to the skin. It will reduce the dryness and itchiness.

Indian Lilac:

Neem or Indian lilac works greatly and serves as one of the best natural home remedies for eczema. Its usage reduces irritation, redness, and inflammation.

Mix turmeric and crushed neem leaves of equal quantity say one tablespoon. Add some drops of sesame oil to this mixture. Apply this mixture on affected area. Wash it after 30 minutes. Repeat this process daily.

Oatmeal:

Enjoy regular oatmeal bath. It will relieve itching and soothe the skin. It also reduces scars due to presence of natural cleansing agents.

Grind 1 or 2 cups of oatmeal in a coffee grinder or blender. Add them to warm bath water. Soak your body in bearable warmth water for about 20 to 30 minutes. Use a dry water and pat your skin. Repeat this process 3 times daily.

