No more smoking corners in Punjab: PFA directs restaurants to immediately remove smoking corners immediately

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed ban on smoking corners and directed restaurants to immediately close all smoking corners in the premises of restaurants, here on Friday.

This decision was unanimously taken by PFA’s board members in the 26th Board Meeting of PFA, held at PFA Headquarter. PFA Director General Noor ul Amin Mengal and PFA Chairman Amir Hayat Haraj jointly chaired the meeting that aimed to take steps for ensuring the availability of healthy food at food points, restaurants and shops by overcoming the food safety issues along with review the PFA progress.

Addressing to this meeting Director General PFA said that according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, PFA is making all efforts to provide best facilities to the people.

DG said that all restaurants will bound to fix notices in visible fonts about smoking is strictly prohibited in the limits of restaurants. He said that board has taken this decision to keep safe the restaurants environment and food that was being affected due to the smoke of cigarette and other tobacco products. He said that cigarette smoke is injurious to health and indirectly affected on the health of people/ visitors including children who have to come for enjoyment and hoteling in restaurants.

