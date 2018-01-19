Simple Treatment for the Prevention of Bad Breath (Halitosis)

In medical terms, bad breath is also known as the halitosis mainly result from poor health problem or may be due to poor dental health habits. Bad breath can be made worse due to unhealthy lifestyle habits or by the types of food you eat.

Fennel:

Funnel performs excellently in controlling your bad breath. It works as the mouth freshener. It kills all the bacteria in mouth which creates bad breathing due to its antimicrobial properties

Chew 1 tablespoon of fennel slowly. It will freshen your breath. It also stimulates the production of saliva. Another way is to take fennel tea couple of times a day. It is quite simple to make this tea. Take a cup of hot water and add one or two teaspoons of fennel seeds for five to ten minutes.

Cinnamon:

One of great property of Cinnamon is the cinnamon aldehyde. It is an essential oil that controls the issue of bad breath and kills the mouth bacteria which produces this issue.

To treat bad breath follows this remedy twice daily.

Take a cup of water and boil one teaspoon of cinnamon powder in it. You can also add some cardamom or bay leaves. Strain the solution. Use this solution as mouth rinse to refresh your breath.

Fenugreek:

In bad breath issue, Fenugreek tea is great home remedy. Mainly if your bad breath issue caused by catarrhal infections then Fenugreek tea gives better results.

Take cup of water and Boil a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds in that. Drink this tea after straining. Take this tea daily, you get rid of the problem.

Cloves:

Cloves are very helpful in freshening your mouth. It works and gives you relief from this embarrassing issue due to antibacterial properties. Use clove and get rid of bad breath.

Pop a few pieces of cloves and chew them. It is one of the simple’s method. It works so quickly that bad breath will eliminate in few minutes.

Another way is to make clove tea. One teaspoon of ground cloves in boiled water. Allow it to stemmer for 5 to 10 minutes. You can either use it as mouthwash or take it as tea.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION