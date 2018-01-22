Our players have understood the importance of fitness, says World Cup winning blind team physio

DUBAI: Had there not been a timely help from Dr. Bhavika Parekh, Indian blind team might not have won the World Cup.

Dr. Bhavika Parekh works with the team as a physiotherapist.

“Sunil Ramesh had some anchor injury (instability) problem and before the match was hardly able to run. In medical terms it is known as Archillies tendinitis. With the help of treatment and taping he could play the match”, the physio, speaking exclusively, said.

And Sunil Ramesh not only scored 93 runs and won the Man of the Match (MoM) award but India could chase a huge 308-run target.

She been working with the Indian team for quite sometime. In the last World Cup he treated players from other foreign countries also.

India’s vice captain and wicket-keeper Prakash Jayaramaiah had serious back problems and the doctors had almost ruled him out of the competition but Bhavika took it as a challenge and made Prakash to participate.

The physio earned praise from India’s former stumper Saiyad Kirmani, who at the coaching camp in Bangalore gave full credit to the lady physio.

“It is a challenge to treat the sports persons and I love it”, she says.

“I don’t work for money but help the blind players voluntarily”.

“Being a woman physio, it is not difficult to treat the male players. Our players were not aware about the importance of physiotherapy but now they have realized and they try to keep themselves fit”, she added.

The Mumbai-girl has served the “A” division players and is optimistic to be associated with the senior team.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION