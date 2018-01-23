Four Simple Home Remedies To Stop A Child From Bedwetting

Bedwetting is the condition when any person especially the child presses out urine while sleeping. This process happens unconsciously. It is the irritating and embarrassing situation which also disturbs your sleep. Generally, it happens to kids up to the age of 6 years. But some adults also get affected by this issue. Save your child from this problem by using easy and simple home remedies.

Honey:

Honey is also very popular for bedwetting issue. It is one of the excellent remedies for all children who are honey lovers due to its sweet taste. Use honey and make out children out of this problem.

Give 1 teaspoon of raw honey to your child daily before going to bed.

Eating honey in breakfast will give quick results.

Apple Cider Vinegar:

Consumption of apple cider vinegar aids bedwetting problem due to its property of balancing the pH of the body. It also reduces acidic levels that increase this issue of bedwetting. If you have any constipation issue it will resolve that too.

Take the glass of water and stir 2 teaspoons of vinegar in that. You can also add honey but that is optional. Make your children drink that with each meal.

Mustard Seeds:

Another good remedy for bedwetting issue is mustard seeds. It also fights against any urinary tract infections.

Take the cup of warm water and stir the ½ teaspoon of dry powder of mustard seed. Have your children drink this daily before going to bed.

Jaggery:

Bedwetting problem reduces due to warm body and Jaggery have this property of placing the heating effect on the body. Use of Jiggery will make your body warm from inside and resolves the bedwetting issue.

Give your children a small portion of Jaggery each morning with the cup of warm water. Make a mixture of roasted celery seeds and roasted sesame seeds with a pinch of rock salt. Give this mixture to your child after one hour of jaggery. Use the same process for about two months.

