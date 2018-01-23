INTTRA Expands Visibility and Streamlines Digital NVOCC Offering With Cloud-Based Info-X

PARSIPPANY/NEW YORK: INTTRA, the largest neutral electronic transaction platform, software and information provider at the center of the ocean shipping industry, and Info-X Software Technology today announced the newest service offering from the companies’ longstanding partnership.

Info-X, a premier logistic software solutions and back-office service provider for global NVOCCs and Freight Forwarders, has integrated its new cloud-based transportation management system with INTTRA’s robust booking engine enabling communication between numerous parties across INTTRA’s network.

United Cargo Management (UCM), a prominent US-based NVOCC, piloted the new system to accept electronic bookings and shipping instructions from their customers, ensuring speedier cargo bookings and providing real-time cargo tracking and tracing that was previously unavailable. Carlton W. Blair III, CTO of UCM, said, “With this technology-driven platform, Info-X and INTTRA have proactively addressed the problems related to cargo bookings faced by many shippers and NVOCCs.”

“INTTRA is the neutral network at the center of the ocean shipping industry and a valued partner for our platform,” said Rishi Parti, CEO of Info-X. “Info-X strives to differentiate through innovation. With INTTRA driving our solution, we’ll work to lower the communication barriers between shipper and NVOCCs seeking real-time visibility and automation.”

“Info-X is known for helping customers address the complexities of global transportation with tools that are flexible, efficient, and easily adaptable to existing business processes,” said Sherrie Orzechowski, Vice President of Strategic Alliances, INTTRA. “We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Info-X to address challenges to drive efficiency and cost savings across the industry to the benefit of our mutual customers.”

