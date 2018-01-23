SPARC concern on state failure to prevent rape, murder of children

HYDERABAD: The Society for Protection of Rights of Child (SPARC) Sindh chapter has taken exception to failure of police to track down the real culprits involved in rape and murders of innocent children and has asked for framing rules under Sindh prohibition of corporal punishment act 2017 as also setting up child protection units in all 29 districts of the province.

In a statement issued here, Manager SPARC Sindh Zahid Thebo has expressed grief and concern on increasing incidents of violence on children in the country adding that despite DNA test of around 800wa persons Qasur police under provincial JIT was still plodding in darkness. He said it seems as if Punjab police was either was afraid of killers or wishes to save their skin. He said meanwhile other incidents had taken place due to laxity of police including murder after the rape of 4 years Asma in Mardan, gang rape of a minor girl in Thariri Muhabbad village in Dadu district and death under torture of an 8-year-old seminary student in Karachi at hands of Madarssah teacher. He slated apathy of police which failed to get autopsy of this boy. Police inaction has left no choice with families of victim children to make appeals for justice to higher judiciary, he added.

Zahid Thebo made an appeal to chief justice Sindh High Court and of Supreme Court to take notice of incidents of utter violation on children to provide justice to affected families. He demanded from the government to carry on survey of child labour and street children in Sindh; to introduce standard curriculum in government and private schools and colleges across the country and also to arrange awareness against violence on children among teachers of government and private schools.

