India hands in Sanath Jayasuriya’s rehabilitation: Clutches to be off soon

DUBAI: There are at least few India hands helping Sanath Jayasuriya for his early recovery post knee surgery.

Former Sri Lanka batsman and chief selector Sanath Jayasuriya had knee surgery earlier this month in Australia.

“He is doing fine here”, Jayasuriya’s close friend Faseer Vasih, speaking exclusively, said. .

Incidentally, both – Faseer Vasih and Jayasuriya-were the students of the same St. Servatius’ College in Matara.

And Sanath Jayasuriya, after being operated at the Avenue Hospital, is staying at his friend’s place in Mlbounre.

“Post surgery he is being treated by few Australian, Sri Lankan (Prasanna) and Indian physios at different time. One of the two Indian physios is a qualified lady” also, he said.

Jayasuriya was resting when this Reporter sought him to speak on his treatment.

Clutches will be off soon

The 49-year-old Jayasuriya, who was on clutches for quite sometime owing to the kneer problems, will be off clutches soon, according to his surgeon David Young.

Speaking exclusively again, Dr. David Young said, “Surgery went well. Hopefully he will be off crutches by 3 weeks post surgery. I expect full activity by 4 months”.

Jayasuriya is scheduled to return home next month.

He played nearly 600 international matches (110 Tests, 445 ODIs’ and 31 T-20s for Sri Lanka.

