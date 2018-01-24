South Africa’s twin brothers were “more than happy” to bowl at the opponents

DUBAI: South Africa’s twin brothers (Duan and Marco Jansen) were “more than happy” to bowl at the Indian team at nets in Johannesburg, two days ahead of the 3rd and final Test at the New Wanderers Stadium.

“Both twin brothers are the students of my school (Potchefstroom) and bothers are very promising all-rounders”, the school coach, Wian Lubber, speaking exclusively, said over telephone from the school.

“We had received a request from the local club (NorthWest Cricket) to send the net bowlers to bowl at the Indian them and the talented brothers, who work very hard and daily spend nearly two hours for practice at our school, were sent”, the coach added.

Later, speaking exclusively, Marco, the younger to Duan Jansen by 15 minutes, said, “It is an amazing feeling to know that I had bowled to the best batsman (Virat Kohli) in the world and I really feel honoured to bowl at him and the rest of the team”.

“My immediate thoughts were that I couldn’t really believe it until I went and stood next to them at the nets and actually bowl to them|”.

“Yes I knew that I had to help the opponents but it didn’t bother me because for me it was an opportunity to bowl against my idols and to do that was a great privilege to me as a cricketer”, he signed off.

“It was a dream come true. It was amazing just to see how they are going on with their work…and it’s a privilege to bowl for them”, the elder brother Duan said.

“Just that we should use the moment that we are with the Indian team by learning what they are doing and try to implement it on the field”.

“Its really a privilege just to see the cricket legends but it just got better when we could be beside them in and out of the nets and just talking to them and getting a few tips for our cricket careers forward. ….amazing!!”, he concluded.

