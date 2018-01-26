Comparison of night-watchman Rabada’s cover drives with Lara and Smith does not surprise his coach and dad

DUBAI: When few of Kagiso Rabada’s boundaries were compared with Brian Lara and Steve Smith by the commentators, his childhood coach and father of the pace bowler were “not surprised”.

South Africa’s 22-year-old right arm fast bowler was sent as a night watchman on more than one occasion during the series and when most of the batsman struggled on the Wanderers pitch Rabada came batted 84 balls and scored 30 runs aptly got standing ovation when he walked back to pavilion.

“That’s my boy!!!!:, his school coach Win Jansen had o say to this Reporter.

“He has glorious cover drives and those could easily be appreciated alongside the best in the game. It can only be an honor for people to parallel you with Lara or Smith”, Rabada’s doctor-dad Mpho, speaking exclusively, said.

“Playing the shots show glimpses of Brian Lata and co and a that he has lots of untapped potential in batting”.

“The crowd appreciated that there were “ticks” despite the difficult pitch and the overcast condition as the bank was really moving”.

“On a weighted average of the total score, 30 was equivalent to a fifty in different conditions and just gives the team the mental edge”, the dad added.

“The challenge was to tighten the game and concentration needed to get these more consistent”, he signed off.

