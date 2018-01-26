Four Best Natural Home Remedies For Acidity

Acidity is caused by the excess production of acid by the gastric glands in the human body. Acidity is the consequence of various factors such as fad diets, smoking, and stress, lack of physical activity, alcohol consumption and irregularities in eating pattern. People suffering from acidity feel indigestion, constipation, sour belching and sometimes burning sensation after eating the meal. Following are some natural remedies for preventing acidity.

Basil Leaves:

Use basil leaves home remedy and gets instant relief from gas, nausea, and acidity. It is quite simple and easy home remedy fights against acidity due to its carminative and soothing properties. If you feel any sign acidity, use basil leaves

If you feel any sign of acidity, chew basil leaves through and get relief before it gets severe.

You can also boil 3 to 5 basil leaves in the cup of water. Add some honey for good taste and sip it frequently. Do not use milk combination.

Cinnamon:

Everyone knows that cinnamon is good for digestive health. It releases the stomach gas and also works like the antacid. It is very easy to use this home remedy in acidity.

Take the cup of water and add ½ teaspoon of cinnamon powder. Boil this solution and allow it to seep for some minutes. Take this tea solution, 2 or 3 times a day. Add cinnamon powder in salad or soup in your routine diet.

Buttermilk:

Buttermilk is also of great use for any person who is having the acidic issue. It works great and normalizes the acidity in the stomach. This effective function of buttermilk is due to the presence of lactic acid in it. It is simple to make butter milk however you can also buy that.

Take 1 or ½ teaspoon of fenugreek seeds, grind them and add some water.

Mix this mixture in the glass of plain buttermilk. Consume this mixture it will relieve your stomach ache that causes by acidity.

Another way is to drink plain buttermilk many times a day. For having quick relief you can mix 1 ground coriander leaves and little black pepper for best results.

Cumin Seeds:

Cumin seeds are one of the best home remedies for any person having acidity issue. Its effective function helps you release from this problem due to its great acid neutralizer. You can also use it in stomach pain and also helps in digestion.

Take some roasted cumin seeds and crush them. Stir these seeds in the glass of water. Drink this solution after every meal.

Boil 1 teaspoon of cumin seeds in the cup of water. Strain this solution and drink it every meal.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION