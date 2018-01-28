When merit is top priority: Punjab Land Records Authority to opt Punjab Public Service Commission for recruitment

LAHORE: On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Punjab Land Records Authority has decided to adopt PPSC recruitment system to ensure transparency in the hiring process.

Punjab Land Records Authority would, though Punjab Public Service Commission, recruit over 700 vacant field staff positions of BS-11 or above scale. These vacant positions include Service Center Officials (SCO), Service Center Incharge (SCI), Assistant Service Center Incharges (ASCI) Land Record Officers (LRO) and Assistant Director Land Records (ADLR). These position constitute of more than 60% of total strength of the Authority and are not only responsible for efficient service delivery but also are the Public interface of PLRA.

Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) has been playing a vital role in improving the lives of the people through service provision of computerized fard and mutation through Arazi Record Centers across Punjab. The delivery of computerized land record services to over 4 million land owners over a period of ten months and the overwhelming response by the public at the Arazi Record Centers is a manifestation of the success of PLRA. After transformation of Project Management Unit into PLRA, new posts were created. With the permission from the Chief Minister Punjab Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, PLRA would soon undertake recruitment process for the vacant posts, as per the requirement, further improving the efficacy of the Authority.

