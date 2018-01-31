Four Natural Home Remedies For Backache (Lower Back Pain)

A backache is basically the pain in the lower back and it is the very common complaint. A backache might be linked with to the discs between the vertebrae, bony lumbar spine, nerves and spinal cord, ligaments around the discs and spine, pelvis and abdomen internal organs, lower back muscles, and the skin around the lumbar area. Symptoms of a backache are elevated body temperature (fever), weight loss, pain in the legs & knees, swelling (inflammation) on the back, and trauma to your back. Here are different home remedies for Backache.

Ginger:

Ginger root has many advantages. Like other benefits, it also helps in curing the back pain. Ginger reliefs from back pain due to its anti-inflammatory compounds.

Make the ginger paste and apply it on an affected area.

Cut fresh ginger root in 4 to 6 thin slices. Put these pieces in half cup of water. Boil water on low heat for about 10 to 15 minutes. Let it cold at room temperature and then strain it. Add some honey to it. Take it.

You can repeat this process two or three times a day until you get relief.

Another option is to make herbal tea with the ½ teaspoon of black peppercorns, 1 teaspoon of ginger powder and ½ teaspoon of cloves.

Basil Leaves:

If you are suffering from a backache, Basil leaves will rescue you from this severe pain. It is one of the greatest home natural remedies. Quite simple to use and effective in giving you relief from pain.

Take the cup of water and add 8 to 10 basil leaves. Boil it until water evaporates in half. Add a pinch of salt and let it cool to room temperature. This concoction once daily for mild pain. In case of severe pain take it twice.

Wheat:

Wheat also aids in reducing the pain. It works due to analgesic effect which fights against pain.

Soak a handful of wheat in water and leave it for a whole night. Mix coriander and cuscus grass powder in it. Add some mil and boil it for some minutes until it thickens. Take this mixture twice a day.

Herbal Oil:

Give massage of herbal oil will relieve the pain and help your muscles relax. Use any of herbal oil like almond oil, olive oil or coconut oil or eucalyptus oil. They are equally beneficial. It’s better to heat the oil first and massage gently.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION