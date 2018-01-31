Province-wide crackdown: PFA ploughs 540 Kanal vegetables cultivated with untreated waste water

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has ploughed on thousands of kilograms vegetables which cultivated in the fields of 540 Kanal lands during operation held throughout the province on Wednesday.

According to details, sewerage water treated vegetables cultivated on the area of 67.5 Acre lands in the six divisions of Punjab. Breakdown the statistics, sewerage water treated vegetables cultivated on the area of 90 Kanals in Lahore, 78 Kanals in Faisalabad, 144 Kanals in Sahiwal and Multan divisions along with 202 Kanals in Sargodha and Gujranwala.

On the directions of Director General PFA Noor Ul Amin Mengal, food safety teams under the supervision of Food Safety Officers (FSOs) have crackdown held against waste water irrigated vegetables crops, Additional Director General Operations Rafia Haider said.

She said that PFA teams have ploughed tractors in Band Road and Thokar Niaz Baig areas. Drive against poisonous vegetables, PFA has discarded chemical contaminated vegetable crops of Garlic, Spinach,Beetroot, Spinach, Cabbage and Fenugreek by ploughing tractor.

Rafia Haider said that as per vision of Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif to make Healthy Punjab, PFA is doing work day and night in order to achieve all milestones under the supervision of PFA DG Noor ul Amin Mengal. PFA will not spare sewerage vegetables cultivators in Punjab and operation will continue till elimination of vegetables crops which are being irrigated industrial waste and sewerage water, she mentioned.

