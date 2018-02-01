Pakistani animated Adventure movie ‘Tick Tock’ unveiled; set to hit theatres nationwide on 23rd March

KARACHI: Government should formulate a law to entertain children by such animated series like Tick-Tock an upcoming quality entertainment on 23rd March 2018.

This was expressed by familiar loving nature young Actor Ahsan Khan here at the official trailer launch of upcoming adventure film based on true events and it’s aim to educate children as well history by S 4 solutions.

The movie directed by Muhammad Asim, and produced by Sana Tauseef, while Omair Alavi wrote the script. Fuzon’s Emu is set to produce the music and background score.

The characters of this animated film are voiced by Ghulam Moheuddin, Alyy Khan, Ahsan Khan, and Maria Memon were also present in trailer launch event.

According to Director, writer and stars that film Tick Tock distributed under the banner of HUM films, an animated adventure movie about history buffs Hassan and Daanya who embark upon a time travel adventure along with their teacher KK and anti-hero Gobo who wants to change history for his own benefit.

They said story evolves into a fun-filled adventure as they meet the greatest heroes in Pakistani history and how our heroes overcome all the negative forces to keep the timeline intact. Adventurous twists and turns packed with fun and action makes this movie a spellbinding and unique experience for Pakistani audience. The story has a subliminal educational message they told to the media.

