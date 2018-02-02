Five Natural Treatments For Chickenpox

Chickenpox is also known as varicella and caused by varicella-zoster virus (VZV). It is very contagious disease and causes itching, blister-like rash, fever, and tiredness. Initially, the rash appears on the face, back and stomach and then spreads all over the body triggering around 250 and 500 itchy blisters. The major symptoms of chickenpox are a headache, fever, loss of appetite, pink & red blister filled bump on the entire body. Here are different home remedies for the treatment of chickenpox.

Baking Soda:

It relieves you from irritation and itchiness caused by chickenpox. Use this home remedy and get some relief. It is quite easy and simple to use baking soda.

Mix ½ tablespoon of baking soda in the glass of water. Put this solution on the affected area with the help of soft washcloth. Allow it to dry. Add ½ or 1 cup of baking soda in your bath water and soak in it.

Coriander and Carrots:

One of the best natural remedies for chickenpox is the soup of carrot and coriander. It heals the problem due to its antioxidants properties.

Take a cup of chopped carrots and 1 or ½ cup of fresh coriander leaves. Boil them in two and one-quarter cup of water. Leave it until half the amount of water evaporates. Take this soup once a day. Repeat it for one month. For more strength, you can eat boiled coriander leaves and boiled carrots.

Oatmeal:

Chickenpox causes itchiness which is very difficult to bear. An oatmeal bath will help you in relieving this itchiness.

Grind oatmeal into a fine powder. Take one-half gallon) of lukewarm water and Put the powdered oatmeal.

Honey:

Honey will help in healing the blisters caused by chickenpox. It also reduces the itchiness.

Coat the affected area with good quality and pure honey. Apply honey two to three times a day until scars are removed.

Brown Vinegar:

Brown vinegar is very effective and helpful remedy. It prevents scarring and heals lesions. It also gives you relive from skin irritation. It is quite simple to use. Add ½ cup of brown vinegar to lukewarm bathwater and then soak in the bathwater for almost 10 to 15 minutes.

