Friendly country playing crucial role in TVET reforms in Punjab: Irfan Qaiser Sheikh

LAHORE: Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said that friendly countries are playing crucial role in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) reforms in Punjab.

While addressing to a delegation of German organization Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) at TEVTA Secretariat here on Friday, Irfan Qaiser Sheikh observed that number of friendly countries like Germany, Japan, Turkey are working on numerous projects across the country which is not doubt increasing the standards, quality and outcomes of TVET sector. He said that support and aid of these countries and their respective organizations are working with TEVTA in all districts of Punjab.

Chairman observed that Germany has been a good friend of our country for last many decades and is working for betterment of several sectors. Germans are much advanced in technical and vocational training than our country and they are working generously for reforms in TVET sector of the country as well Punjab, he said.

He went on saying that GIZ helped in accreditation of 40 institutions and 260 training programs were supported, recently, it has also shown interest for establishing Center of Excellence in Punjab for the provision of training of solar technology along with TEVTA. He also told the meeting that GIZ had already provided training of solar technology to 3000 student and trained 72 instructors at 32 institutions and established 24 solar labs across Punjab.

Irfan also noted that besides GIZ, other international organizations like Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Turkish International Cooperation Agency (TIKA) are working closely with TEVTA. These both organizations had also provided several support in the form of infrastructure and curricula support for technical and vocational education, he said.

Talking about TiKA, Irfan Qaiser explained that TIKA has upgraded 13 labs of TEVTA by providing latest machinery with Rs 640 million. TEVTA’s students of Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE) are being benefitted with these facilities; he said adding that TIKA had also provided training to our teachers. Recently, 22 Turkish master trainers came to Pakistan and trained TEVTA’s teachers in Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujrat. These master trainers trained our teachers and students in the fields of hospitality, beautician and civil engineering. He went on saying that around seven officials of TEVTA also got training in Japan a month ago.

Chairman TEVTA observed that trust of international organization is proving that TEVTA Punjab’s performance is going upwards and these organizations are satisfied with performance of TEVTA in recent years. He told that now TEVTA focus more on quality of education than quantity of courses and students, which is the reason it has got remarkable success in last three years.

