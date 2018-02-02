Relief Yourself from Laryngitis with Simple Home Remedies

Maybe you cheered too loudly or sung your heart out at a concert. Or you are fighting flu or cold. You could have to pay the price by suffering through laryngitis. This is so painful situation which restricts you to eat properly or talk normally. Sometimes your voice becomes hoarse or scratchy. In some severe issue, it disappears completely. So give relief to your throat by using simple home remedies.

Onion Syrup:

For larynx inflammation, onion syrup is considered as a natural cure. It works due to its property of being natural expectorant.

Take 3 to 4 onions and cut them into medium-sized onions. Simmer the onion pieces in 4 glass of water until the mixture solidifies to a syrup. Take the glass of warm and mix 5 tablespoons of onion syrup. Add some drops of lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of honey. Sip this mixture gradually.

Lemon Juice:

Lemon juice relieves different symptoms of laryngitis. The acidic nature of lemon juice destroys viruses and bacteria. Plus, it assists loosen mucus.

Squeeze lemon juice into the glass of warm water. Add the ½ half teaspoon of sea salt. If sea salt is not available then you can use simple salt. Gargle with solution many times per day.

Garlic:

Garlic helps in killing viruses and bacteria, due to antimicrobial property. It heals the Laryngitis due to natural expectorant.

Take chew garlic clove and swallow it. There is also another option. Chop several garlic cloves and put them into a jar. Cover the jar with equal parts of unfiltered and raw apple cider vinegar. Shake jar properly and mix contents thoroughly. Allow it for 4 hours. Add some raw honey to it. Store it in a refrigerator. Have 1 to 3 teaspoons of this garlic syrup for every six to eight hours.

Slippery Elm:

Slippery elm is very helpful in relieving inflammation and throat irritation. It contains mucilage which converts it in to get when it is mixed with water.

Mix some portion of slippery elm in water and wait until it converts into the gel. Swallow this gel on the routine basis and it will help you in relieving the sore throat.

However, you can also try slippery elm lozenges.

Warm Salt Water:

Warm salt water is very useful in destroying bacteria. It works great and promotes healing of your inflamed sore throat and vocal cords. Add the ½ half teaspoon of salt in the cup of warm water. Repeat this process many times.

