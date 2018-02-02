Say Bye To Dry and Chapped Lips by Simple Home Remedies

The red color of your lips looks very appealing but if it is accompanied by peeling and soreness. No doubt! It is very embarrassing. Dry and chapped lips not only because your pain but also looks quite unattractive. Lips are so apparent part of your face that you cannot hide your chapped lips. It causes due to many small and common issues like dehydration, smoking, change in climatic conditions etc. so save your personality and enhance it by moisturized and red or pink smooth lips by using simple and easy home remedies.

Rose Petals:

When you are suffering from rose petals, you can call your rose plant in your garden for rescue. It moisturizes your lips and also improves the beautiful color of your lips.

Soak the handful of rose petals in milk for few hours after washing with water thoroughly. You can also use glycerin instead of milk. Make a thick paste by mashing the rose petals in milk/glycerin. Apply this paste every night on your dry lips. Repeat this process daily.

Castor Oil:

Castor oil is considered as one of the good remedies for chapped lips.

Gently apply castor oil to your lips on the routine basis.

Another way to get soothing treatment is to add 1 teaspoon of glycerin, 1 teaspoon of castor oil and few drops of fresh lemon juice.

Make a mixture and gently scrub on your lips before going to sleep.

Milk Cream:

Milk cream heals your dry and chapped lips. It works due to high-fat content and moisturizes your lips.

Take fresh milk cream and apply it on your lips for 10 minutes. Use the cotton ball dipped in lukewarm water to wash your lips. Repeat this process daily it will give you faster relief.

Petroleum Jelly:

Petroleum jelly works greatly in healing the dry and chapped lips.

Apply petroleum jelly over dry lips for many times per day. It will protect your lips and heals them. If you apply petroleum jelly every night before going to bed it will well-nourish your lips during the whole night.

You can also apply honey to your lips. Let it dry and then further apply petroleum jelly over dry honey. Leave it for two or three minutes and then use the cotton ball dipped in warm water to remove it.

Repeat the same process on the routine basis.

