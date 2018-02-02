Use Simple Home Treatment and Make Your Hair Dandruff Free

Dandruff is the very serious issue and some people really get embarrassed due to this problem. People want to get rid of this issue and that’s why they either run to saloons and other medicated treatments or invest too much money. No doubt, visiting saloons for this issue is just waste of time and money. As you can tackle and resolve this problem by adopting simple and easy home remedies.

Treatment with Lemon Juice:

Lemon juice acts as the strong fighter against your dandruff. It is due to its acidic element that destroys fungi. It also reduces the dryness of the scalp.

Add lemon juice in yogurt. Apply this mixture to the scalp and massage it. Shampoo your hair properly after 20 minutes. Give the massage to your hair 3 or 4 times per week.

Treatment with Fenugreek:

Fenugreek is an herb that is very healthy for your hair dryness and dandruff issue. It removes the dryness of the scalp and sooth itchiness. Dryness will make you scratch your head more and creates dandruff. Remove dryness that will remove your automatically reduce dandruff.

Soak fenugreek seeds in water for whole night. Make their paste and add some yogurt. Apply this paste and massage your scalp. Wash your hair after half an hour. Repeat this process twice a weak.

Treatment with Coconut Oil

Coconut oil can be used to reduce dandruff in your hair. It works as the antifungal, and also make your scalp healthy and removes the dryness factor too.

Mix equal amount of lemon juice and coconut oil. Massage it into your scalp. Wash your hair after about 20 minutes. Apply this mixture at least twice a weak.

Treatment with Olive Oil:

Olive oil is also very excellent in removing dandruff from your hair. Olive oil also moisturizes your scalp and makes dandruff to vanish. Its regular application in your hair will make your hair free from dandruff.

Take olive oil and heat it. Massage your hair gently with bear able warm oil. Then cover your hair with the towel. Wash your hair with shampoo after 45 minutes. Give the same massage to your hair twice a weak.

