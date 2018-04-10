Another young girl commits suicide at Kalash Valley

CHITRAL: Another young girl of 20-year-y committed suicide at Kalash valley of Birir village at her home. According to SHO police station, Ayun Miss Sadia daughter of Bahadur Khan consumed poison over her engagement break-up and ended her life.

The body was being shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Ayun for a postmortem. It is worth to mention here that this is 22nd case of suicide in last 6 months.

Social and political circle of Chitral expressed concerned on the high ratio of suicide cases at Chitral especially among the women folk in most peaceful district of KP.

