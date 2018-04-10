India backs out from hosting the Asia Cup: It is shifted to UAE

MUMBAI: This year’s Asia Cup will be held in United Arab Emirates (UAE), it is learnt here.

The decision was taken by the Executive Board members at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in Kuala Lumpur, to-day.

“It will be held between 15-29th September at Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi”, the source speaking exclusively, said.

It was to be held in India but apparently the decision arrived after Indian government’s refusal to allow Pakistani team to play in India.

“The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the ACC will be held in Lahore few day before the Asia Cup and the president ship of the ACC will be taken over by Bangladesh. The ACC president ship is shared by the Test playing nations in Asia.

The final of the Emergent Trophy will be played in Sri Lanka and the matches involving Pakistan will be played in Pakistan and matches involving Indian team will be played in India, it i also learnt here.

