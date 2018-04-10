Kumar Sangakkara on FICA’s Advisory Board

MUMBAI: Former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara has been appointed in the advisory board of the FICA (Federation of International Cricketers’ Association).

“We had Graeme Smith (South Africa) and Daniel Vettori (New Zealand) in the advisory commission but it is the first time that the Advisory Board has been appointed”, Ken De Alwis, the representative of the Sri Lankan Cricketers’ Association, speaking exclusively over telephone from Colombo, said.

In the last AGM (Annual General Meeting) of the FICA, it was decided to form the advisory board and member of all Board Members were asked to propose name and we suggested Sanga’s name”, Ken De Alwis added.

“Sanga will not only address the problems or issues, if any, of the Sri Lankan players but will protect the interest of all international players”, he further added.

“The views of the Advisory Board on improvement and development of the game will be taken at the ICC meeting by the FICA”, Ken De Alwis concluded.

The other members of the board are :

Men’s: Ross Taylor (NZ), Jason Holder (WI), William Porterfield (Ireland), Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), Aaron Finch (Australia), JP Duminy (South Africa), Vikram Solanki (FICA President – England) and Graeme Smith (FICA Independent Board Member – South Africa).

Women’s: Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Dane Van Niekerk (South Africa), Amy Satterthwaite (New Zealand), Mary Waldron (Ireland)

Kyle Coetzer (Scotland)

Lisa Sthalekar (FICA Independent Board Member – Australia).

Tom Moffat (FICA Chief Operating Officer)

MORE FROM THIS SECTION