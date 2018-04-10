No compromise on food safety: 7 food points fined for not using ‘Food Safety Kits’

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has initiated its action against food points for not complying with the PFA food safety measures. Food Safety teams, under the supervision of PFA Director General Noor ul Amin Mengal, carried out late night surprise checking of various food points in the area of Shadman, here on Monday.

7 food points were fined Rs140, 000 collectively for not using ‘Food Safety Kits’. By the rise in atmospheric temperature, food handlers of many food points abandoned using basic Food Safety Kits which include, head covers, apron and gloves. PFA DG said that the usage of above mentioned ‘Food Safety Kit’ is compulsory by all means as it is one of the most basic rules of food safety and hygiene. Food workers and handlers should always use it while handling the food otherwise substantial action will be taken against their respective food businesses, he maintained.

