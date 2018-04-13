PTI workers introductory session held

CHITRAL: Workers convention of Pakistan Tahreeki Insaaf (PTI) cum introductory session of PTI workers held in a local hotel under the chair of district president Chitral chapter Abdul Lateef. This was also an introductory session of PTI workers organized by Shahzada Amanur Rehman senior vice president of PTI for counseling with party workers regarding issuing of party ticket for upcoming election of 2018. Addressing to the introductory session cum workers convention the speakers said that PTI did a lot of developmental work at Chitral despite that there is no elected representative of party inthe assembly from Chitral. Hence the workers criticized party leadership at Chitral who are not united and working in different directions. They said that if the leaders united and determined for work together it will be easy for party candidate to sweep in coming general election of 2018. They said that some leaders try to harm other leaders which is not clear that why they harming their own party.

Some leaders were optimist that PTI led government at Khyber Pakhtonkhwa did a lot in legislation and for sustainable development on grass root level. Senior Vice president of PTI Shahzada Amanur Rehman said that nobody has been issued party ticket for contesting elections. He properly counseled with workers and asked that he has prepared his application for getting a ticket if the workers assure for their support him allow him to submit his application he will sent it otherwise he will cancel his decision. A large number of workers by showing hands assured him and requested him to submit his application for the ticket to contest election 2018. He said that we should to jointly work for betterment of public and uplifting of backward Chitral.

Party workers determined that they work together to change the fate of Chitral. Addressing to the introductory session president of PTI Abdul Lateef said that their party led provincial government did a lot of developmental work. He said that during PTI government 11 RCC bridges were constructed on river, a full fledge university was established and they eradicate corruption. Now talented candidates can be recruited and employed on merit basis without giving any bribe or on recommendation of influential persons. Some people from Bumborate valley joined PTI and party leaders put cap of PTI on their head.

A question-answer were also held in which some participants asked question regarding delay in issuing of notification of separate district and favoritism and in recruitment through NTS and corruption in fund of elected Nazimeen and councilors. They also demanded of the special seat for Minority Kalash in the provincial assembly.

Those who spoke on the occasion were Fakhar Azam, Tahir, Ziaullah of youth wing, Abdul Wali Khan advocate, Ghulam Mustafa Advocate, Nabaig Shirakat Kalash advocate, Fazluddin, Khalid Azam, Jamaluddin, Sultan Muhammad, Ameer Ali, Miss Sobia Parveen, Ziaur Rehman, Sameen Jan Drosh, Sharbat Ali, Aftab M Tahir, Shahid Mahmood, Raziuddin, Manzoor Qadir, Zulfiqar, Nazir Ahmad, Shahzada Amanurrehman and Abdul Lateef.

