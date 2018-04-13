TMA Chitral cleared Shahi Masjid road, removed garbage of 10 years

CHITRAL: Tehsil Municipal Administration Chitral (TMA) cleaned garbage dump behind Kabari Market near Shahi Masjid road. On the directive of chief secretary and Provincial government TMA Chitral cleaning Chitral Bazar and suburb areas.it seems that the tehsil municipal administration (TMA) has swung into action to remove them on the directive of provincial government after many years even though it should be a routine exercise. Shabir Ahmad president trade union Chitral highly hailed activities of TMA and expressed his happiness over this decision of kicking cleanliness campaign in which they spare four vehicles and support staff for removing the garbage dumped from different parts of the business center for years.

Talking to local journalists Tehsil municipal officer QadirNaseer said that they have kicked the campaign of cleanliness and will clean the whole Chitral. He said that actually, this is the responsibility of elected Nazimeen, councilors of village councils to clean their jurisdiction and collect garbage in a dustbin or a specific place then TMA will remove these garbage in their vehicles.

He said that for this purposes each village council has fund for cleanliness purposes and sufficient staff. Hence when they collect garbage at one specific place the TMA staff will dispose and will dump the garbage in earth. On this occasion, he also requested the shopkeepers and traders to inform him and his staff about garbage lying unattended in any part of the town so that he could send the staff along with the vehicle to pick it up for disposal. TMO NasirQadir said that cleaning campaign has been launched from 1st April in which the whole Chitral will be cleaned and competition of cleanliness among the districts of KP will also be held in which the top clean district will be given prize.

Local traders, shopkeepers also appreciated efforts of newly elected president of Trade union Chitral for successful negotiations and motivating TMA staff for removing garbage from Chitral town. The people of Chitral have called upon the authorities concerned to put in place a proper system under which garbage could be picked on a daily basis and disposed of scientifically. It is worth to mention here that TMA Chitral had kicked the campaign of cleanliness and announced that they will clean the whole Chitral with the help of elected councilors, chairmen of village councils who have been given the task of cleaning and removing and dumping of the garbage is responsibility of TMA.

