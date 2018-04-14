PFA is promoting culture of safe & healthy food training and awareness programs: Noor Ul Amin Mengal

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has vigorously crackdown held for inspecting the production of food commodities, controlling the sale of prohibited products and examining the quality of food at local shops, production units and restaurants here on Saturday. Crackdown was carried out in 36 districts of Punjab.

Lack of adequate food hygiene, authority has closed down 21 food business and penalized 76 food business operators through issued a cumulative fine of Rs 713500 by taking immediate action against them in Punjab. Out of 21 sealing, two each in Lahore, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi, seven sealed in Gujranwala, four in Multan and one each in Faisalabad and Sargodha cities.

In Lahore, two poultry sale centers were sealed for not adopting proper slaughtering system, abundance of insects, presence of cats in shops, usage of blue drums and over failed to maintain the hygienic working environment. Apart from that, workers of the both shops did not have medical certificates and food license. Teams have imposed Rs128000 fine on 15 food points and served improvement notices on 55 shops.

PFA’s watchdogs also discarded more than 33000 kilograms adulterated and unsafe food items including milk, eggs, snacks, sweets, oil, yogurt, pepper, chemicals, meat, salt, gutka and other items. Teams also conducted food samples for laboratory test during raids.

Director General Noor ul Amin Mengal said that all food outlets including production units, bakeries, restaurants and other food points were sealed due to proved adulteration in food, not meet food standards, sale of banned products and food hygiene issues. He said that PFA teams discarded more than 20000kilgrams adulterated pickle in Multan division, approximately 11250 kg frozen milk in Muzaffargarh and other adulterated products during different raids. He also appreciated the work of operations and vigilance wings for dealing with black-sheeps without any fear in filed.

He said that PFA keeps capacity and power to deal with adulterators and to ensure the safety of food from production to consumption. PFA will not allow to anyone for violating the food standards that defined in law. PFA is promoting the safe food handling through awareness programs and conducts tanning sessions for food handlers, DG added.

Teams have directed various FBOs for getting food license and served warning notices for bringing more improvement in their work.

