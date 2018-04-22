Fake cola drink factory sealed, 9500 filled bottles of fizzy drinks and raw material of 10,000 bottles confiscated: DG PFA

DG PFA checked ice cream factories, Sunday Bazars, over 90 KG substandard pulses discarded.

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed a factory for producing and illegally refilling bottles of the different well famous brands of soft drinks while registered a case against culprits in the respective police station here on Sunday.

A team of PFA under the supervision of PFA Director General Noor ul Amin Mengal has conducted raid in the desolate area near in the bank of Ravi River. DG said that raid was conducted on the tip-off of PFA vigilance cell after two weeks raki of fake bottles supply chain in local market.

He said that food safety team seized a total of 9500 filled bottles of fizzy drinks including 6,500 sting bottles and 3,000 Pepsi bottles. A total of 10,000 bottle’s raw material was also found in the factory which confiscated, later discarded. PFA has rooted out machinery from the site including gas cylinders, filling machines, compressors, motors and other things, he added.

Meanwhile, DG PFA also checked ice cream factories by conducting surprise visits on weekly holiday. He has appreciated a dairy ice cream factory for bringing improvements and changes in the manufacturing of ice cream as per the SOPs and instructions of the authority. He said that our teams are fully dynamic and checking beverages, ice cream, ice and other products which use mostly increases in summer season. PFA is appreciating all those food business operators who are producing their products by complying with the PFA’s instructions and rules, he mentioned.

