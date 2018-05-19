Ensuring quality item for consumers, DG PFA disguise himself as ordinary consumer to check quality in Ramzan Bazar

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Noor ul Amin Mengal paid a surprise visit to the Batapur Ramazan Bazaar disguised as ordinary consumers and immediately removed stalls of beverages over selling substandard products here on Saturday.

Stalls were removed on account of selling unregistered cold drinks and beverage (sharbat) while served warning notices to administration. He has directed food safety teams to immediately check the factories and submit its report. Mengal said that PFA served as a final warning notice to the administration for immediately removing all stall which products are not PFA certified. PFA will recommend action against the responsible officer in case of found substandard food stalls in next visit. Food safety team also conducted tests of food for checking the quality of food during a visit.

DG PFA has awarded three stallholders with Rs10,000 to each for growing vegetables with canal water. He further said that special response cell has been established to redress citizens complaints regarding food issues. He has appealed citizen to point out unhygienic food points and to register a complaint on their complaint cell and Facebook page, while complaint will immediately be addressed.

