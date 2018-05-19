Faiza Saleem – A Mirthful Humorist – To have her own TV show on HUM News

KARACHI: “I want to explore TV next”, said by none other than Faiza Saleem and boom! She’s here with another feather on her cap with a regular show titled ‘Cover Page’ on the newly launched satellite news channels, Hum News.

Starting from theatre, creating memes and making satirical videos, Faiza Saleem became the pioneer of female comedian market – garnering tremendous positive press locally and internationally. Her first television stint was a telefilm DilDaariyan followed by big screen debut as the infamous SumairaKhanjawala in 2018 first Pakistan blockbuster – Parchi.

“Comedy is my passion and loving what you are doing is crucial to me. I have had an exhilarating journey and I believe originality goes a long way. I am extremely thrilled to be experimenting on a new media – television!”,said by Faiza Saleem.

“The show offers a variety of segments – and gives me an opportunity to don multiple roles within the 30 min duration. It is an amalgamation of entertainment updates, celebrity interviews, inside media gossips and a lot more masala!” Saleem further added.

Cover Page is a magazine show which will be telecasted on every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30pm on Hum News.

