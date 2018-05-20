SLC to bear the expenses of extra players on Windes tour

MUMBAI: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board will bear the expenses of two extra players being sent to West Indies later this month, it is learnt here.

SLC is sending a squad of 17 players to play three Test matches in West Indies. “It (sending 17 players) was necessitated because the long distance between the Caribbean Islands and Sri Lanka and it would have been more time consuming in case of injury to any player”, the source said from Colombo.

The cost of additional players will be born by the visiting country, the source in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed.

“The ICC only have squad size rules for ICC events. There has been no definite ICC rule on squad size for bilateral series. However, 15 players and 10 members of support staff is our norm”, a top CWI official, speaking exclusively, said to this paper.

“Yes, the additional cost of the extra players will be born by the visitors”, the source added.

The squad: Dinesh Chandimal (capt), Mahela Udawatte, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Roshen Silva, Angelo Mathews (subject to fitness), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Gamage, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal (subject to fitness), Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando

