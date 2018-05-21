Cricket West Indies still planning to host three scheduled Tests against Sri Lanka: Swapping Test match with ODIs not a viable option

MUMBAI: Cricket West Indies Board (CWI) is likely to host all three scheduled Test matches against visiting Sri Lankan team, despite the financial crisis as was first reported by this paper late last week. This was revealed by Johnny Grave, the CWI CEO.

Speaking exclusively on Sunday morning, he said, “ At this stage we are still planning full tours as scheduled against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh”.

Swapping one of the Tests for ODIs is unlikely to be viable as the hosts can still lose $millions.

“We will lose over $6m hosting Sri Lanka and Bangladesh this summer, and with the World Cup Qualifiers costing us almost $1m, it’s a real challenge. We have always known that 2018 would be a tough financial year and that our surpluses wouldn’t be enough to get through the year (CWI has made profit for the last 3 years and had cash surpluses of almost $10m at the start of the year) but it has just taken us longer than we expected to secure financing”.

“With England and India touring next year our revenues will more than triple so we just have to get through the next six months”, he added.

The CWI board has sought financial help from the Sri Lankan and Bangladesh Cricket boards to meet the tour costs and the SLC is believed to have agreed to bear the costs of the extra team members.

The host board is hoping to repay the loan in 2019 from ICC distributions or directly as their revenue will treble next year as they are hosting England and India.

It is to be seen how the ICC would come to their rescue as they have no major events this year and the Champions Trophy, Women’s World Cup and Under-19 World Cup are not profit making events.

