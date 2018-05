Pakistani Consul General met with Dr. Aafia Siddiqui

LAHORE: Pakistani Consul General Aisha Farooqui met with Dr. Aafia Siddiqui in her prison cell inside the FMC Carswell in Fortworth, Texas. The consular’s meeting with Dr. Aafia lasted for two hours.

Recent rumors regarding Dr. Afia’s death are completely baseless, false and are refuted. This was the Consul General’s fourth consular visit to Dr. Aafia Siddiqui in the last 14 months.

